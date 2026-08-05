Amundi Sells 3,902 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Amundi cut its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,801 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.09% of TD SYNNEX worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average is $210.98. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,934.89. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,273 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.05, for a total value of $325,951.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,492,259.40. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,273 shares of company stock worth $4,090,402 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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