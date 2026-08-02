Amundi Sells 401,618 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,699 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 401,618 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.34% of Omnicom Group worth $73,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 78,416 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,293 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $129,180,000 after buying an additional 93,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,503,000 after buying an additional 146,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 241,156 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.02). Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 275.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Trending Headlines about Omnicom Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for Omnicom Group to $93 from $91 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Wells Fargo price-target update

Wells Fargo raised its price target for to $93 from $91 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its target to $100 from $105 but retained a “buy” rating. The reduced target still implies substantial upside and suggests analysts view the recent weakness as an opportunity rather than a fundamental break in the investment case. Citigroup price-target update

Citigroup lowered its target to $100 from $105 but retained a “buy” rating. The reduced target still implies substantial upside and suggests analysts view the recent weakness as an opportunity rather than a fundamental break in the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Omnicom’s data and analytics investments, integrated media capabilities and merger-related cost synergies as potential drivers of longer-term revenue growth and profitability. Omnicom data and analytics outlook

Analysts highlighted Omnicom’s data and analytics investments, integrated media capabilities and merger-related cost synergies as potential drivers of longer-term revenue growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Omnicom’s latest quarter produced $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus and up 63.4% year over year, while EPS of $2.65 narrowly missed the $2.67 estimate. The mixed result helps explain why strong sales growth has not translated into a clear stock catalyst. Omnicom Q2 earnings call highlights

Omnicom’s latest quarter produced $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus and up 63.4% year over year, while EPS of $2.65 narrowly missed the $2.67 estimate. The mixed result helps explain why strong sales growth has not translated into a clear stock catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: International revenue remains an important factor in Wall Street’s forecasts, making foreign-market performance and currency or regional risks relevant to the stock’s outlook. Omnicom international revenue analysis

International revenue remains an important factor in Wall Street’s forecasts, making foreign-market performance and currency or regional risks relevant to the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about higher debt, integration expenses and margin pressure following the merger. Analysts have also trimmed estimates, creating uncertainty over how quickly anticipated synergies will improve earnings. Omnicom valuation analysis

Investors remain concerned about higher debt, integration expenses and margin pressure following the merger. Analysts have also trimmed estimates, creating uncertainty over how quickly anticipated synergies will improve earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues that OMC’s valuation and recent multiyear gains leave the shares vulnerable to profit-taking if organic growth or post-merger execution disappoints. Omnicom valuation commentary

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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