Amundi Sells 45,963 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811,490 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,963 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.73% of Edison International worth $205,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,989,135,000 after purchasing an additional 953,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,407,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $364,341,000 after buying an additional 662,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Key Headlines Impacting Edison International

Here are the key news stories impacting Edison International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Edison reported second-quarter adjusted core earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier and above analyst estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. GAAP net income also rose to $534 million from $343 million, providing the main catalyst for the stock’s gain. Edison International Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Edison reported second-quarter adjusted core earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier and above analyst estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. GAAP net income also rose to $534 million from $343 million, providing the main catalyst for the stock’s gain. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 core EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.20, supporting earnings visibility. Southern California Edison also outlined plans to install 450 miles of covered conductor, a wildfire-prevention investment that could strengthen system reliability and reduce long-term fire risk. Edison Reaffirms 2026 Core EPS Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2026 core EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.20, supporting earnings visibility. Southern California Edison also outlined plans to install 450 miles of covered conductor, a wildfire-prevention investment that could strengthen system reliability and reduce long-term fire risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s guidance remains broadly consistent with expectations, but the $6.05 midpoint is modestly below the approximately $6.12 analyst consensus. Investors may therefore look for evidence that grid investment, rate-case support and demand growth can sustain the earnings trajectory. Edison International Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s guidance remains broadly consistent with expectations, but the $6.05 midpoint is modestly below the approximately $6.12 analyst consensus. Investors may therefore look for evidence that grid investment, rate-case support and demand growth can sustain the earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $4.36 billion, below the $4.82 billion consensus estimate and down 4.1% year over year. The revenue shortfall may limit enthusiasm despite the substantial earnings improvement. Edison International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $81.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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