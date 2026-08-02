Amundi Sells 52,344 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,344 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.31% of Charter Communications worth $83,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock worth $3,049,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,330,000 after buying an additional 885,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock worth $2,190,302,000 after buying an additional 1,475,383 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,222,000 after buying an additional 3,626,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock worth $619,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Zacks Research lowered Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $226.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $10,058,486.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $573,177.60. This represents a 94.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos bought 9,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This represents a 105.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.55 and a 1 year high of $285.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $0.68. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 42.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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