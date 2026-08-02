Amundi Sells 555,934 Shares of H2O America $HTO

Amundi lowered its position in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,952 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 555,934 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 2.77% of H2O America worth $67,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H2O America by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in H2O America by 58.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in H2O America by 105.8% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 482,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,306,000 after buying an additional 248,005 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of H2O America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,960 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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H2O America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTO opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. H2O America has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.35.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.91%.The company had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H2O America will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. H2O America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H2O America news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners acquired 2,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $172,691.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,615,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $286,284,887.95. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTO. BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on H2O America in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on H2O America from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of H2O America from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.67.

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H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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