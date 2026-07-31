Amundi Sells 58,972 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Amundi lessened its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,596 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 58,972 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.65% of Wabtec worth $274,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $292.52 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,958 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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