Amundi Sells 74,127 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460,845 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,127 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.51% of Nutrien worth $185,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company's stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 94,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,463,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,386,546,000 after purchasing an additional 479,834 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,217,000 after buying an additional 309,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Get Nutrien alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.84.

View Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE NTR opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nutrien, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nutrien wasn't on the list.

While Nutrien currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here