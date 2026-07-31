Amundi Sells 793,001 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Amundi trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,567 shares of the company's stock after selling 793,001 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.34% of Vistra worth $173,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vistra by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Vistra by 37.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its holdings in Vistra by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Vistra to $212 and maintained a favorable view, providing a bullish valuation signal and potential support for the stock. Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra Price Target to $212

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for to $212 and maintained a favorable view, providing a bullish valuation signal and potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also issued a “Buy” rating, reinforcing the view that Vistra’s power-generation assets and exposure to rising electricity demand could offer further upside. Vistra Gets a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley also issued a “Buy” rating, reinforcing the view that Vistra’s power-generation assets and exposure to rising electricity demand could offer further upside. Positive Sentiment: Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution offers continued shareholder returns and was described as a modest increase from the prior dividend. Vistra Declares Dividend

Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution offers continued shareholder returns and was described as a modest increase from the prior dividend. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra’s valuation appears mixed following its pullback. Potential growth from data-center electricity demand remains an investment theme, but new limits affecting data-center development in New York could constrain some expansion expectations. Vistra Stock Looks Reasonable Following New York Data Center Limits

Vistra’s valuation appears mixed following its pullback. Potential growth from data-center electricity demand remains an investment theme, but new limits affecting data-center development in New York could constrain some expansion expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and a pessimistic TD Cowen forecast pressured the shares, highlighting concerns about Vistra’s outlook and contributing to the recent decline. TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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