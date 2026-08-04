Amundi Sells 972,700 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Amundi cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,100 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 972,700 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco worth $25,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 33.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Invesco by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,476 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 79,273 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,574,728 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 306,213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 46.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,515 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Invesco's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Weiss Ratings upgraded Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Further Reading

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