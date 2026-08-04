Amundi Takes Position in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Amundi purchased a new position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,763,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,743,000. Amundi owned about 0.85% of Aris Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aris Mining alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Aris Mining by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,214 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Aris Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Aris Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aris Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aris Mining wasn't on the list.

While Aris Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here