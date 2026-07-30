Amundi Trims Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Amundi lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,505 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 438,454 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.27% of Accenture worth $353,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $118.15 and a 1 year high of $291.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $192.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a $2 billion share-repurchase program and a new quarterly dividend, providing a direct boost to shareholder returns. The move followed fiscal third-quarter results that included adjusted earnings of $3.80 per share, above the $3.70 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $18.72 billion. Why Are Accenture Shares Soaring Today

Accenture announced a and a new quarterly dividend, providing a direct boost to shareholder returns. The move followed fiscal third-quarter results that included adjusted earnings of $3.80 per share, above the $3.70 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $18.72 billion. Positive Sentiment: Accenture and Radisson Hotel Group launched an AI-powered hotel-discovery application within ChatGPT. The tool allows travelers to search more than 1,000 properties in over 100 countries using natural language and then complete bookings through Radisson’s website. The project strengthens Accenture’s position in “agentic commerce” and could lead to further travel-industry transformation work. Radisson Hotel Group and Accenture Redefine Travel Discovery on ChatGPT

Accenture and Radisson Hotel Group launched an AI-powered hotel-discovery application within ChatGPT. The tool allows travelers to search more than 1,000 properties in over 100 countries using natural language and then complete bookings through Radisson’s website. The project strengthens Accenture’s position in “agentic commerce” and could lead to further travel-industry transformation work. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture’s earnings preview and recent investor commentary highlight a mixed backdrop: the company benefits from strong demand for AI-related services, but growth has lagged some higher-momentum AI companies. Management’s fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of approximately $13.78–$13.90 per share remains an important measure for investors. Accenture Earnings Preview

Accenture’s earnings preview and recent investor commentary highlight a mixed backdrop: the company benefits from strong demand for AI-related services, but growth has lagged some higher-momentum AI companies. Management’s fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of approximately $13.78–$13.90 per share remains an important measure for investors. Negative Sentiment: A comparison with Palantir argues that Palantir currently has stronger U.S. commercial growth, larger AI contracts, and better estimates. The comparison reinforces concerns that Accenture could face slower growth or disruption as clients adopt AI tools and as competition intensifies. PLTR vs. ACN

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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