Amundi Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Amundi lessened its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 57,913 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.85% of Tractor Supply worth $201,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,214,390,000 after buying an additional 902,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,152,819,000 after buying an additional 162,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after buying an additional 2,706,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after acquiring an additional 184,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,157,047 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $758,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $30.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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