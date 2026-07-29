Amundi Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 169,772 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.47% of Welltower worth $658,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after purchasing an additional 915,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,751,134,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,403,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $243.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average of $209.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $255.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Welltower had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

More Welltower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Welltower reported second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $1.60 per share , up 25% year over year and above the $1.55 consensus estimate. Total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Welltower Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Welltower reported second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) of , up 25% year over year and above the $1.55 consensus estimate. Total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.36-$6.44 , above the $6.32 analyst consensus. Strong occupancy gains, higher revenue per occupied room and continued seniors-housing acquisitions support the improved outlook. Welltower's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to , above the $6.32 analyst consensus. Strong occupancy gains, higher revenue per occupied room and continued seniors-housing acquisitions support the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was increased 14.9% to $0.85 per share , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. The increase signals management’s confidence in cash-flow growth, although the indicated yield remains relatively modest at about 1.4%.

The quarterly dividend was increased 14.9% to , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. The increase signals management’s confidence in cash-flow growth, although the indicated yield remains relatively modest at about 1.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue reached $3.54 billion , beating the $3.40 billion estimate and rising 39.1% year over year. The growth reflects Welltower’s expanding portfolio and investment activity, but investors will monitor whether acquisitions translate into sustained FFO growth.

Revenue reached , beating the $3.40 billion estimate and rising 39.1% year over year. The growth reflects Welltower’s expanding portfolio and investment activity, but investors will monitor whether acquisitions translate into sustained FFO growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported net income was $0.61 per diluted share , below the $0.66 consensus estimate and down from $1.28 a year earlier. The earnings miss may be weighing on the shares despite the FFO beat and stronger guidance. Welltower Earnings Report

Reported net income was , below the $0.66 consensus estimate and down from $1.28 a year earlier. The earnings miss may be weighing on the shares despite the FFO beat and stronger guidance. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 121 times earnings and near its 52-week high, Welltower’s valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, making the GAAP EPS shortfall a more significant near-term concern.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here