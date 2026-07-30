Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX Shares Bought by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,685 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the period. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stempoint Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.60% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,986,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,257,000 after acquiring an additional 520,201 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,604 shares of the company's stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 110,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,781 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 227,010 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,728.80. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of -0.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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