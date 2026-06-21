Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Holdings Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.7% of Park National Corp OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $55,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $401.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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