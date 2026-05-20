Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 964,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $261,630,000 after acquiring an additional 252,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a definitive agreement to acquire Empower Semiconductor, a move that could boost its AI-focused power portfolio and broaden exposure to fast-growing AI infrastructure demand. Reuters report on Empower acquisition talks

ADI announced a definitive agreement to acquire Empower Semiconductor, a move that could boost its AI-focused power portfolio and broaden exposure to fast-growing AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: The deal is designed to enhance ADI’s next-generation high-density power solutions for AI processors and data centers, potentially improving its competitive position in a key growth market. PR Newswire acquisition announcement

The deal is designed to enhance ADI’s next-generation high-density power solutions for AI processors and data centers, potentially improving its competitive position in a key growth market. Neutral Sentiment: ADI is also scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter earnings, so traders may be positioning ahead of results and management’s outlook for demand in industrial, communications, and AI markets. Schaeffers preview of ADI earnings

ADI is also scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter earnings, so traders may be positioning ahead of results and management’s outlook for demand in industrial, communications, and AI markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests ADI has been benefiting from broader semiconductor tailwinds and strong AI-related momentum, which may be supporting the stock’s elevated valuation. Zacks preview of ADI before earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $414.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $435.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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