Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,561 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $379.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $417.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $435.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

More Analog Devices News

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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