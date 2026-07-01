Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 27,006 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $397.17 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $409.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 91,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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