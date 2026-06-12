Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 85,468 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $412.13 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.10. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 99,026 shares of company stock worth $39,447,281 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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