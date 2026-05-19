Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Analog Devices’ upcoming quarterly results, with articles highlighting expected strength in AI data center demand, robotics, and optical networking as potential drivers for another solid report. Article Title

Investors are looking ahead to Analog Devices’ upcoming quarterly results, with articles highlighting expected strength in AI data center demand, robotics, and optical networking as potential drivers for another solid report. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports said Analog Devices is in advanced talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion, a move that could strengthen ADI’s power-management lineup for AI processors and data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Reuters and other reports said Analog Devices is in advanced talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion, a move that could strengthen ADI’s power-management lineup for AI processors and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Stifel noted that Analog Devices is benefiting from broader analog-chip tailwinds ahead of earnings, reinforcing the view that fundamentals in the sector remain constructive. Article Title

Stifel noted that Analog Devices is benefiting from broader analog-chip tailwinds ahead of earnings, reinforcing the view that fundamentals in the sector remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Several market preview pieces framed ADI as a stock near its highs and discussed whether it remains a buy before earnings, which suggests investor interest is elevated but does not add a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several market preview pieces framed ADI as a stock near its highs and discussed whether it remains a buy before earnings, which suggests investor interest is elevated but does not add a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Video and commentary on the industrial semiconductor outlook described ADI as an important infrastructure name, but also pointed to near-term industry challenges, making the takeaway mixed rather than decisive. Article Title

Video and commentary on the industrial semiconductor outlook described ADI as an important infrastructure name, but also pointed to near-term industry challenges, making the takeaway mixed rather than decisive. Negative Sentiment: There were also broad market headlines about softer oil and lower futures, which could weigh on sentiment for cyclical chip names, though this is not specific to Analog Devices. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $435.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $355.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.74. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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