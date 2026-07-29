Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,333 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 928,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $192,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $365.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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