Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $76,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 964,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $261,630,000 after purchasing an additional 252,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 80,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $355.22 and its 200-day moving average is $311.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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