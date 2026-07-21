Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stock Position Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,410 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 30,058 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $107,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $405.42 and its 200-day moving average is $358.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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