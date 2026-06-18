Ananym Capital Management LP Buys 22,200 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Ananym Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,603 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises 7.5% of Ananym Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ananym Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $203.11 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.84 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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