Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Takes $11.34 Million Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,335,000. Applied Optoelectronics makes up 9.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.17% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $646,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.09 and a beta of 3.69. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 40,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $6,880,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 286,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,812,754.40. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 29,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $4,867,172.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,825,959.34. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 500,215 shares of company stock valued at $86,658,774 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

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