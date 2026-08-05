Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 68,427.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,224,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 573.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after acquiring an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,359.6% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,314,000 after acquiring an additional 507,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,444 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,679. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $879.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $922.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.46 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.22 by $1.95. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $20.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Second-quarter sales and revenues rose 24% year over year to $20.5 billion, Caterpillar’s first quarter above $20 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well above the roughly $6.22 analyst consensus, while reported profit per share was $7.77 versus $4.62 a year earlier. Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter sales and revenues rose 24% year over year to $20.5 billion, Caterpillar’s first quarter above $20 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well above the roughly $6.22 analyst consensus, while reported profit per share was $7.77 versus $4.62 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a major catalyst: Strong orders for power-generation equipment, engines and generators supporting data centers helped drive earnings growth. Construction and mining equipment demand also contributed to higher volume and pricing. Caterpillar lifts 2026 sales growth target on strong data center demand after quarterly profit beat

Strong orders for power-generation equipment, engines and generators supporting data centers helped drive earnings growth. Construction and mining equipment demand also contributed to higher volume and pricing. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded outlook and broadening momentum: Management now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, improving on its previous low-double-digit forecast. The company also highlighted a record order backlog and strength across multiple end markets. Caterpillar Stock Jumps, Lifting Dow, as Company Sees Broadening Momentum

Management now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, improving on its previous low-double-digit forecast. The company also highlighted a record order backlog and strength across multiple end markets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns support sentiment: Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, underscoring strong cash generation.

Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, underscoring strong cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Investor considerations: CAT’s valuation is elevated after the rally, and future performance remains exposed to the cyclicality of construction and mining markets as well as the sustainability of AI data-center spending. The earnings call’s emphasis on “broadening momentum” helps offset, but does not eliminate, those risks. Caterpillar Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $966.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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