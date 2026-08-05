Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.45 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lowered Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $460.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit benefited from a wider software-sector tailwind linked to easing geopolitical tensions and renewed AI-related merger-and-acquisition activity. The company’s history of earnings surprises and expectations for another potential beat may also be supporting sentiment. Intuit, BILL, Workiva, Elastic, and Autodesk Stocks Trade Up

Intuit benefited from a wider software-sector tailwind linked to easing geopolitical tensions and renewed AI-related merger-and-acquisition activity. The company’s history of earnings surprises and expectations for another potential beat may also be supporting sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit shares ended at $323.60, up for the session but still well below the 200-day moving average of $376.56. The stock’s recent performance reflects a recovery from its 12-month low, although trading volume remained below average. Intuit Advances But Underperforms Market

Intuit shares ended at $323.60, up for the session but still well below the 200-day moving average of $376.56. The stock’s recent performance reflects a recovery from its 12-month low, although trading volume remained below average. Negative Sentiment: Truist downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy and cut its price target to $350 from $410, citing a softer growth outlook and limited near-term catalysts. The reduced target leaves only modest upside from the reported closing level. Intuit Cut to Hold at Truist

Truist downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy and cut its price target to $350 from $410, citing a softer growth outlook and limited near-term catalysts. The reduced target leaves only modest upside from the reported closing level. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action filed against Intuit and certain executives. The lawsuit alleges that the company misrepresented TurboTax’s growth prospects, competitive advantages, and pricing environment before a sharp stock decline. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates reputational, legal, and investor-confidence risks; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026. Pomerantz Class Action Announcement

Several law firms publicized a securities class action filed against Intuit and certain executives. The lawsuit alleges that the company misrepresented TurboTax’s growth prospects, competitive advantages, and pricing environment before a sharp stock decline. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates reputational, legal, and investor-confidence risks; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Fundsmith Equity Fund disclosed that it sold its Intuit position during the second quarter, adding to concerns among investors about valuation, competitive pressure, and slowing growth. Why Fundsmith Sold Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $323.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $794.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $289.35 and its 200 day moving average is $376.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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