Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Cummins by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 52 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cummins reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $9.46 billion, ahead of the $9.33 billion consensus estimate and up 9.4% year over year. The company cited record demand for standby power used by data centers and improving North American truck markets. Cummins Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Outlook

Cummins reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $9.46 billion, ahead of the $9.33 billion consensus estimate and up 9.4% year over year. The company cited record demand for standby power used by data centers and improving North American truck markets. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and provided revenue guidance of $37 billion to $38 billion, broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Management’s comments suggest continued momentum from data-center infrastructure spending and commercial vehicle demand. Cummins Raises Outlook as Profit, Sales Climb

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and provided revenue guidance of $37 billion to $38 billion, broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Management’s comments suggest continued momentum from data-center infrastructure spending and commercial vehicle demand. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were reported at roughly $6.73 to $6.94 per share, depending on the source, below consensus estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.33. The earnings miss appears to have outweighed the revenue beat and raised guidance, increasing concern about margins and near-term profitability. Cummins misses quarterly profit estimates despite strong generator demand

Cummins Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $637.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.14 and a 52 week high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Cummins's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total transaction of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,165,755. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,010.72. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $752.00 to $761.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $740.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

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