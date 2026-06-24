Andina Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Andina Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,486 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,665 shares during the period. CoreWeave accounts for 1.7% of Andina Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,822,618 shares of company stock worth $3,156,634,374.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWV. Mizuho upped their target price on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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