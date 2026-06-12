Andra AP fonden Acquires 24,887 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,032 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE CRM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $276.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here