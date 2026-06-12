Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,017 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 57,617 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VEEV opened at $161.54 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.05 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Veeva Systems News

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About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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