Andra AP fonden Buys 31,416 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,560 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Intuit were worth $43,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $276.91 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.27 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.39. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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