Andra AP fonden Has $31.42 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,498 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 81,698 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Positive Sentiment: Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Article Title

Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Article Title

Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Neutral Sentiment: Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors.

Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors. Negative Sentiment: Uber filed suit against New York City over a new driver-retention rule, arguing it weakens safety controls and harms the platform’s ability to deactivate problematic drivers. The case introduces legal and regulatory uncertainty for the core ride-hailing business. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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