Andra AP fonden Has $67.85 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,600 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 0.8% of Andra AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Andra AP fonden owned 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $67,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,954,739,000 after acquiring an additional 293,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,512,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,180,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP announced a quarterly interim dividend of $1.014 per share, underscoring management’s confidence in the company’s capital strength and long-term cash flow generation. NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend

NXP announced a quarterly interim dividend of $1.014 per share, underscoring management’s confidence in the company’s capital strength and long-term cash flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader semiconductor rebound as the Nasdaq recovered, with investors rotating back into chips after recent rate-pressure concerns eased. Himax, NXP Semiconductors, and Impinj Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,061,078. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $302.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $268.49 and its 200-day moving average is $237.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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