Andra AP fonden Sells 38,260 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,260 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in DoorDash were worth $24,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash unveiled “Ask DoorDash,” a conversational AI search and ordering tool that lets users find meals and groceries with natural-language prompts instead of traditional keyword searches, which could improve engagement and conversion. DoorDash Debuts Conversational AI to Streamline Search

DoorDash unveiled “Ask DoorDash,” a conversational AI search and ordering tool that lets users find meals and groceries with natural-language prompts instead of traditional keyword searches, which could improve engagement and conversion. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted the same AI rollout, including features that let customers order food and groceries using prompts or photos, adding ingredients from recipe links, and even book restaurant reservations, reinforcing the view that DoorDash is expanding beyond basic delivery into an AI-powered commerce platform. DoorDash's new AI chatbot lets you order with prompts and photos

Several reports highlighted the same AI rollout, including features that let customers order food and groceries using prompts or photos, adding ingredients from recipe links, and even book restaurant reservations, reinforcing the view that DoorDash is expanding beyond basic delivery into an AI-powered commerce platform. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces on the stock suggested bullish investors still see DoorDash as attractive despite a premium valuation, but these articles were more opinion-based than market-moving fundamentals. Is DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Commentary pieces on the stock suggested bullish investors still see DoorDash as attractive despite a premium valuation, but these articles were more opinion-based than market-moving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market coverage compared DoorDash with other internet stocks, but it did not add a clear new catalyst for the shares. How is DoorDash's stock performance compared to other internet stocks?

DoorDash Trading Up 2.4%

DoorDash stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $184.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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