Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,220,000. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,355,698,000 after buying an additional 191,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,335,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,018,517,000 after buying an additional 739,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $354,194,000 after buying an additional 406,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,134,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $431,999,000 after buying an additional 592,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,231,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

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