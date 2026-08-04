AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) by 1,328.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 143,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of AngioDynamics worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Kotler Kevin purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,997,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $21,828,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,978,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 23,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $344,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $953,046.40. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

AngioDynamics stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.33. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ANGO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut AngioDynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Report on ANGO

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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