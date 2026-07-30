AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Position Reduced by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223,092 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 624,899 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 3.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $313,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $13,777,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $6,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 247,914 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.65. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $129.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 36.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. AngloGold Ashanti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $155.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AngloGold Ashanti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngloGold Ashanti wasn't on the list.

While AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here