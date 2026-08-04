AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,689 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE AU opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.66.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. AngloGold Ashanti's payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AU. Freedom Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $155.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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