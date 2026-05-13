ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.81% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $103,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,706,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.46.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,485,823. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Andrew Rowland sold 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $357,470.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,264.30. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,860 shares of company stock worth $2,111,581. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ANI Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANI Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here