Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 50,661 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC's holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $652,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 204,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,727,831.92. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $382,643.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,005,094.34. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,995. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JonesTrading increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is 100.72%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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