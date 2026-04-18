Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,242 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,298 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $78,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,436 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Invested Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invested Advisors now owns 1,861 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $317.33 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $576.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here