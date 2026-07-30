Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.99 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI demand remains evident across NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Partner SK Hynix reported a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by advanced-memory demand from AI data centers, while its relationship with NVIDIA and HBM supply commitments support continued demand for NVIDIA systems. SK Hynix posts sixfold rise in Q2 profit on AI chip demand

Strong AI demand remains evident across NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Partner SK Hynix reported a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by advanced-memory demand from AI data centers, while its relationship with NVIDIA and HBM supply commitments support continued demand for NVIDIA systems. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see substantial upside, with 26 recent price targets carrying a median of $308.50. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the case that long-term AI growth remains intact.

Analysts continue to see substantial upside, with 26 recent price targets carrying a median of $308.50. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the case that long-term AI growth remains intact. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. The scheduled release gives investors a clear near-term catalyst and an opportunity to evaluate demand, margins and the impact of new products. NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. The scheduled release gives investors a clear near-term catalyst and an opportunity to evaluate demand, margins and the impact of new products. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that NVIDIA may be backing major OpenAI and Texas data-center projects highlight potential for additional chip demand, but the proposed financing arrangements also increase NVIDIA’s exposure to customers’ capital needs and execution risks. Nvidia behind $50 billion lease on Texas data center

Reports that NVIDIA may be backing major OpenAI and Texas data-center projects highlight potential for additional chip demand, but the proposed financing arrangements also increase NVIDIA’s exposure to customers’ capital needs and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned that circular financing and credit risks could make AI infrastructure spending less durable. Warnings about NVIDIA’s proposed OpenAI backstop, losses at leveraged AI-cloud companies and rising borrowing costs have pressured the broader AI trade. NVIDIA’s OpenAI Backstop Puts AI Financing Risk in Focus

Investors are concerned that circular financing and credit risks could make AI infrastructure spending less durable. Warnings about NVIDIA’s proposed OpenAI backstop, losses at leveraged AI-cloud companies and rising borrowing costs have pressured the broader AI trade. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and competitive risks remain a major overhang. Reports of a Taiwan detention involving an NVIDIA employee in a Super Micro China-export investigation, along with faster Chinese AI development, are renewing concerns about export controls and market access. Taiwan detains Nvidia employee in Super Micro probe

Geopolitical and competitive risks remain a major overhang. Reports of a Taiwan detention involving an NVIDIA employee in a Super Micro China-export investigation, along with faster Chinese AI development, are renewing concerns about export controls and market access. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also points to concentrated insider selling: reported NVIDIA insiders made no open-market purchases and 69 sales over the past six months. Although transactions may be scheduled, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when valuation expectations are high.

Market commentary also points to concentrated insider selling: reported NVIDIA insiders made no open-market purchases and 69 sales over the past six months. Although transactions may be scheduled, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when valuation expectations are high. Negative Sentiment: Broad semiconductor selling and skepticism about AI spending have left NVIDIA below the psychologically important $200 level and below its 50-day moving average, signaling cautious short-term momentum despite strong underlying earnings growth.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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