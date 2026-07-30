Anson Funds Management LP Acquires 35,000 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP's holdings in SharkNinja were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,268,418 shares of the company's stock worth $253,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SharkNinja by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,544 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $111,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,326 shares of the company's stock worth $120,889,000 after buying an additional 709,494 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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