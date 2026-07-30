Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,271,500 Twenty One Capital, Inc. $XXI

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twenty One Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XXI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,271,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,138,000. Twenty One Capital makes up 0.7% of Anson Funds Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.20% of Twenty One Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twenty One Capital during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. E6 Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty One Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty One Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty One Capital during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty One Capital during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Twenty One Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twenty One Capital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XXI

Twenty One Capital Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE XXI opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.22, a current ratio of 25.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Twenty One Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of -1.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

About Twenty One Capital

Twenty One Capital Inc is a newly formed operating company focused exclusively on Bitcoin-related business lines. Twenty One Capital Inc, formerly known as Cantor Equity Partners Inc, is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

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