Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Holdings in Venu Holding Corporation $VENU

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,508,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,233,000. Venu comprises about 1.6% of Anson Funds Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 12.84% of Venu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Venu by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 245,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Venu in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

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Venu Stock Down 9.1%

VENU stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Venu Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Venu had a negative net margin of 217.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Finke acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,961 shares in the company, valued at $168,154.14. This trade represents a 50.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 24,470 shares of company stock worth $79,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company's stock.

Venu Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

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