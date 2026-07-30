Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Shares in Public Storage $PSA

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,257,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $325.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Public Storage raised its 2026 Core FFO outlook to $16.75–$17.05 per share , compared with the analyst consensus of $16.94. The higher guidance signals confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Public Storage Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Guidance

Public Storage raised its 2026 Core FFO outlook to , compared with the analyst consensus of $16.94. The higher guidance signals confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net income rose 44.9% year over year to $2.55 per diluted share , while total revenue reached $1.23 billion, broadly matching expectations. The company also expanded through the $1.2 billion agreement to acquire Public Storage Canada and the completed all-stock merger with National Storage Affiliates, creating a portfolio of more than 4,500 locations. Public Storage Raises 2026 Guidance After $503 Million Q2 Profit

Second-quarter net income rose 44.9% year over year to , while total revenue reached $1.23 billion, broadly matching expectations. The company also expanded through the $1.2 billion agreement to acquire Public Storage Canada and the completed all-stock merger with National Storage Affiliates, creating a portfolio of more than 4,500 locations. Neutral Sentiment: Public Storage acquired 20 facilities during the quarter for $222.5 million, adding 1.5 million net rentable square feet. These investments support long-term growth but also increase the company’s capital and integration requirements.

Public Storage acquired 20 facilities during the quarter for $222.5 million, adding 1.5 million net rentable square feet. These investments support long-term growth but also increase the company’s capital and integration requirements. Negative Sentiment: Core FFO, the key REIT performance measure, was $4.17 per share , below the $4.25 consensus estimate and down from $4.28 a year earlier. This likely weighs more heavily on investors than the headline net-income beat. Public Storage Q2 FFO Miss Estimates

Core FFO, the key REIT performance measure, was , below the $4.25 consensus estimate and down from $4.28 a year earlier. This likely weighs more heavily on investors than the headline net-income beat. Negative Sentiment: Same-store revenue declined 0.6% and same-store net operating income fell 2.2%, while overall quarterly revenue was essentially flat to slightly lower year over year. The results indicate continued pressure on organic storage demand and pricing.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $329.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.39. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.54 and a one year high of $335.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Public Storage's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Public Storage's payout ratio is presently 123.84%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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