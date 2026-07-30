Anson Funds Management LP Grows Stake in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,675 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 547,304 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up 2.8% of Anson Funds Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 2.73% of Five9 worth $31,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Five9 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,358 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,303 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 378.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Five9 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, President Andy Dignan sold 8,203 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $203,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 278,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,902,097.60. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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