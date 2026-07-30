Anson Funds Management LP Has $17.49 Million Holdings in The Lovesac Company $LOVE

Anson Funds Management LP cut its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,986 shares of the company's stock after selling 186,679 shares during the period. Lovesac comprises about 1.6% of Anson Funds Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 8.01% of Lovesac worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 293,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,305,042.12. The trade was a 11.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,550 shares of company stock worth $490,146. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.44 million, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $20.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.27. Lovesac had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 0.55%.The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The business's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lovesac has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.480 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.340-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Lovesac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on Lovesac in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.67.

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About Lovesac

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

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