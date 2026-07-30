Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 51,967 shares of the company's stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 32.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 138.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Curbline Properties by 30.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,556 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,571,000.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

CURB stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.47 and a beta of 0.51. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 13.10%.Curbline Properties's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is 219.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.78.

View Our Latest Report on CURB

Key Headlines Impacting Curbline Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting Curbline Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $40 from $39 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 30.6% upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga

to $40 from $39 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 30.6% upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. CURB reported $0.31 in EPS versus the $0.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $63.3 million, above expectations of $57.25 million. Revenue increased 52.9% year over year. MarketBeat earnings report

CURB reported $0.31 in EPS versus the $0.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $63.3 million, above expectations of $57.25 million. Revenue increased 52.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Funds from operations also beat estimates. Quarterly FFO was $0.31 per share, compared with the $0.30 consensus estimate and $0.26 a year earlier, supporting the company’s core real-estate operating performance. Zacks FFO report

Quarterly FFO was $0.31 per share, compared with the $0.30 consensus estimate and $0.26 a year earlier, supporting the company’s core real-estate operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an approximately $1 billion 2026 acquisition target and forecast full-year operating FFO of $1.24 to $1.26 per share. The planned acquisitions could expand the portfolio and support future growth. Seeking Alpha acquisition report

and forecast full-year operating FFO of $1.24 to $1.26 per share. The planned acquisitions could expand the portfolio and support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized record acquisitions, continued tenant demand, and operational execution, but investors will likely monitor whether the acquisition pace can translate into sustained per-share growth. Yahoo Finance earnings call transcript

The earnings call emphasized record acquisitions, continued tenant demand, and operational execution, but investors will likely monitor whether the acquisition pace can translate into sustained per-share growth. Negative Sentiment: Net income attributable to Curbline declined to $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2026 from $20.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in the year-ago period. Curbline Properties second-quarter results

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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